While you’re out shopping, running errands and generally amassing copious amounts of holiday cheer, you’re probably going to get hungry. Here are three new restaurants that just opened, or are about to, in the Bangor area. Whether you’re looking for brunch, want to try the flavors of South America, or want to indulge in some delicious smoked meats, there’s likely something for everybody.

Brackish River Bistro, Winterport

Local chef Bethany Gregory joined the crew at Winterport Winery and Penobscot Bay Brewery last month to open Brackish River Bistro in the culinary and brewing complex at 279 South Main St. in Winterport.

Gregory, who previously operated the Scotch Bonnet Food Truck as well as the Candor Cafe in the Bangor Mall, opened Brackish River Bistro in November. She’s serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch and cocktails, Wednesdays through Sundays.

The dinner menu combines a comfort food section featuring classic dishes like chicken and dumplings, meatball parmesan and shepherd’s pie, with a bistro menu including items such as braised short ribs, blueberry wasabi salmon and wild mushroom pasta. An all-day menu has burgers, sandwiches and salads, and for brunch, there’s an array of eggs benedict styles, chicken and waffles and other dishes.

Gregory said she wanted to offer multiple price points so many different people in the community can enjoy her restaurant. Current hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Smokey’s BBQ, Brewer

This brand-new barbecue joint is having its grand opening this weekend at 500 South Main St. in Brewer, a former location of Gosselin’s Bakery. Brisket, pulled pork, sausages and smoked chicken are the stars of the show, in both platter and sandwich form, along with sides like mac and cheese, house-made kettle chips, slaw, corn, beans and cornbread.

Owner Charles Kindya previously had a barbecue food truck in Florida, and more recently had a barbecue restaurant in Trenton. He closed the Trenton spot to focus on his Brewer location, which joins a growing restaurant scene in south Brewer, including Southern Spoon, Mason’s Brewing Company, High Tide Restaurant, Humble Comfort and Pepino’s Taco Stand.

To see a menu, visit smokeysbbqbrewer.com, or like them on Facebook.

Casa Columbia, Bangor

The latest venture to join the international food party at the European Market on Buck Street in Bangor is Casa Colombia, owned by Alejandra Pastrana and offering traditional Colombian treats each Saturday morning. It’s the first Colombian restaurant or vendor in Bangor.

Colombian cuisine combines a wide array of influences, including Spanish, African and Indigenous foodways. Some of the most famous dishes include arepas (a pan-fried corn cake), empanadas, tamales, papas rellenas (meat-stuffed potato balls), arroz con pollo and many more treats.

Pastana is at the European Market on Buck Street in Bangor every Saturday morning. In the coming weeks she also plans to offer food at 1492 State St. in Veazie, the shared restaurant space that features part-time eateries including Ca C’est Bon, Dreamer Food and Waffle Wednesdays. For more information, follow Casa Colombia on Facebook.