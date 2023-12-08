If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who has a mental disability and is a ward of the state.

Mark F. Allen, 49, has been charged with Class B gross sexual assault, according to the Sun Journal.

Allen allegedly assaulted the woman between June 1 and Sept. 19.

He’s being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on $2,500 bail.

If convicted, Allen faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

The case remains under investigation.