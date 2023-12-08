If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.
A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who has a mental disability and is a ward of the state.
Mark F. Allen, 49, has been charged with Class B gross sexual assault, according to the Sun Journal.
Allen allegedly assaulted the woman between June 1 and Sept. 19.
He’s being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on $2,500 bail.
If convicted, Allen faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
The case remains under investigation.
Your donation, in any amount, can help sustain the BDN’s civic news mission. Learn more about why we are asking for reader support.