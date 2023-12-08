A Bar Harbor man accused of shooting another man and then dragging him to the edge of a stream in Ellsworth was indicted Friday on 26 criminal charges by a Hancock County grand jury.

Dmitry Dubrovsky, 29, is facing three charges of aggravated attempted murder, one count of attempted murder, two charges of elevated aggravated assault and five counts of kidnapping, among others.

He was one of two men arrested this past July after a man was shot in the head in Lamoine and then beaten unconscious, tied up and driven to Ellsworth in the back of a truck. The man then escaped as Dubrovsky allegedly dragged him toward Whittaker Brook behind a vacant house on Bayside Road.

The victim got away after he jumped in the brook then swam underwater as far as he could, police have said. Dubrovsky was gone when he surfaced, so he swam to the bank and hid in a nearby shed “for several hours” before waving down a motorist for help, police said.

It is not clear from court documents what prompted Dubrovsky and the other man — Duncan Haass, 30, of Lamoine — to allegedly attack the victim, but all three men worked on Haass’ fishing boat, police said. Haass was charged in July with aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary, but was not indicted on Friday.

The shooting was reported to police by neighbors on Stolt Road in Lamoine who knew Dubrovsky and Haass, and after one neighbor went out to confront Haass after hearing shots fired, according to police.

Dubrovsky, who was charged in another incident in 2021 with shooting at a vehicle on Route 184 in Lamoine, also was indicted Friday on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal solicitation, criminal trespass, criminal restraint, assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury in connection with the incident this past July.