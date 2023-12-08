A Milford man drowned Friday morning after breaking through the ice on Quakish Lake in T3 Indian Purchase Township.

Walter Demmons, 62, and a friend were drilling holes in the ice to check the thickness in preparation to go ice fishing at about 9:30 a.m. when they heard the ice crack, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said in a press release.

The fishermen spread out in an attempt to avoid falling through, but the ice broke and both fell into the water. They were about 75 yards from shore, Latti said.

Latti said the two were communicating with each other as they tried to get back onto the ice, when Demmons suddenly said he was not going to make it, and his friend saw him submerge under the water and never come back up. The friend eventually was able to get out of the water and call 911.