If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.shtml.

A 35-year-old Lisbon man was arrested on Monday morning following an investigation by the Lisbon Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

Joseph Gibson was arrested at a residence on 6 Ridge Road in Lisbon at around 8 a.m., according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Area schools were placed under a soft lockdown on Monday morning, but officials did not believe there was a threat to the general public.

Gibson faces a Class A felony charge disseminating sexually explicit materials and a Class C felony charge of possessing sexually explicit materials of a child under 12 years of age.

Further details were not immediately available on Monday afternoon.