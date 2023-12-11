Van Buren dominated McComb in a 57-36 victory on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The game started off with McComb taking an early lead, but Van Buren quickly caught up and took control of the game. In the first period, Van Buren outscored McComb 18-12, setting the tone for the rest of the game. In the second period, Van Buren continued their strong performance, outscoring McComb 13-7 and extending their lead to 31-19 at halftime. The third period saw McComb trying to make a comeback, but Van Buren’s defense held strong, limiting McComb to only 9 points while scoring 13 of their own. In the final period, Van Buren sealed their victory with a 13-8 run, securing their win by a margin of 21 points. This marks Van Buren’s fourth consecutive win, with their overall record now standing at 4-0.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Van Buren faced off against Bucyrus Wynford.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.