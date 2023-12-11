Rome Unity Christian’s offense proved to be unstoppable as they defeated Powder Springs Praise 62-31 at Powder Springs Praise Academy on Dec. 8 in a Georgia boys high school basketball game. The final score of the game was led by Rome Unity Christian, who took control of the game from the very beginning.

In the first period, Rome Unity Christian came out strong, scoring 20 points and holding Powder Springs Praise to only 7 points. Their dominant offense continued in the second period, outscoring Powder Springs Praise 16-8. At halftime, Rome Unity Christian had a comfortable lead of 36-15.

The third period saw Rome Unity Christian maintain their lead, scoring 16 points while holding Powder Springs Praise to 10 points. In the final period, Powder Springs Praise tried to make a comeback, but Rome Unity Christian’s offense was too much to handle as they scored 10 more points, securing their victory.

Over the last four games, Rome Unity Christian has shown their dominance, winning all four games by an average of 20 points. This win against Powder Springs Praise adds to their impressive record and solidifies their position as a top team in Georgia boys high school basketball.

No records were broken in this game, but Rome Unity Christian’s performance was record-worthy as they displayed their strong offense and solid defense throughout the game. With this win, they continue to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the world

