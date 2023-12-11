Rossford dominated Maumee in a high-scoring Ohio boys basketball game on Dec. 8, ultimately coming out on top with a final score of 70-59. The game was a close battle throughout, with both teams putting up strong offensive performances. However, Rossford managed to pull ahead and secure the win in the end.

In the first period, Rossford and Maumee were neck and neck, with both teams trading baskets and playing solid defense. By the end of the period, Rossford had a slight lead of 18-16. In the second period, Rossford continued to maintain their lead, outscoring Maumee 22-19 and entering halftime with a score of 40-35.

The third period saw a surge from Maumee, as they managed to tie up the game at 53-53. However, Rossford quickly regained control in the final period, scoring 17 points while holding Maumee to only 6 points. This strong finish secured the victory for Rossford, with a final score of 70-59.

Over the last four games, Rossford has been on a hot streak, winning all four matchups and showcasing their strong offensive abilities. This win against Maumee adds to their impressive record and solidifies their position as a top team in the league.

Overall, it was a hard-fought game between Rossford and Maumee, but in the end, Rossford's strong finish proved to be the difference.

