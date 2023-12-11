Russia dominated the game against Sidney Fairlawn, securing a resounding 78-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on December 8th.

In the first period, Russia took an early lead with a score of 18-8. They continued to extend their lead in the second period, outscoring Sidney Fairlawn 22-9. By halftime, Russia had a commanding lead of 40-17.

The third period saw Russia continue their dominance, outscoring their opponents 18-10. In the final period, Sidney Fairlawn tried to mount a comeback, but Russia’s defense proved too strong, limiting them to only 12 points while scoring 20 of their own.

Over the last four games, Russia has been on a hot streak, winning all of their games by an average margin of 24 points. Their impressive record now stands at 5-1.

Russia’s victory over Sidney Fairlawn also marks their highest scoring game of the season, with a 39-point margin of victory. This win solidifies their position as a top contender in Ohio boys basketball.

In conclusion, Russia’s dominant performance against Sidney Fairlawn showcases their strength and potential as a formidable team in the Ohio boys basketball league.

Recently on Dec. 2, Russia squared off with St. Henry in a basketball game.

