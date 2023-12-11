Seaman North Adams narrowly defeated Winchester Eastern with a final score of 53-44 in an Ohio boys basketball game on December 8th.

The game was closely contested, with both teams trading baskets throughout the first half. Seaman North Adams held a slim 25-24 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Seaman North Adams went on a scoring run, outscoring Winchester Eastern 15-8 to extend their lead to 40-32 going into the final quarter.

Despite a strong effort from Winchester Eastern in the fourth quarter, Seaman North Adams was able to maintain their lead and secure the win.

Over the last four games, Seaman North Adams has been on a hot streak, winning all four contests. This win against Winchester Eastern marks their fourth consecutive victory.

No records were broken in this game, but Seaman North Adams’ consistent performance over the last four games is certainly noteworthy.

In the end, Seaman North Adams’ strong offensive showing was enough to secure the win over Winchester Eastern. Congratulations to Seaman North Adams on their hard-fought victory.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Winchester Eastern faced off against Lynchburg – Clay.

