Shelby dominated the game from start to finish, ultimately defeating Marengo Highland with a final score of 56-21 on Dec. 8. The first quarter saw Shelby take an early lead, outscoring Marengo Highland 16-4. In the second quarter, Shelby continued to dominate, extending their lead to 33-10 at halftime. The third quarter saw Marengo Highland try to make a comeback, but they were no match for Shelby’s strong offense. The fourth quarter sealed the deal for Shelby, as they maintained their lead and secured the 56-21 victory. This marks Shelby’s fourth consecutive win, with their previous three games resulting in victories as well. With this win, Shelby improves their overall record to 4-0. There were no records broken in this game, but Shelby’s consistent performance over the last four games is certainly noteworthy. In the end, Shelby’s strong offense and solid defense proved to be too much for Marengo Highland to handle, resulting in a decisive victory for Shelby.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Marion Pleasant on Nov. 30 at Marengo Highland High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.