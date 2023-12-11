Sidney Lehman Catholic dominated from the opening tip, securing a decisive 57-26 victory over West Milton Milton-Union in an Ohio boys basketball game on Friday at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Dec. 8.

The first period set the tone for the game, with Sidney Lehman Catholic taking an early lead and never looking back. They continued to build on their advantage in the second period, outscoring West Milton Milton-Union 15-6.

In the third period, Sidney Lehman Catholic’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders, scoring 17 points to extend their lead even further. West Milton Milton-Union struggled to keep up, only managing to score 6 points in the period.

The final period saw Sidney Lehman Catholic maintain their dominance, adding another 14 points to their total. Despite a strong effort from West Milton Milton-Union, they were unable to overcome the deficit and ultimately fell to Sidney Lehman Catholic.

Over the last four games, Sidney Lehman Catholic has been on a roll, racking up impressive victories and showcasing their strong offensive and defensive skills.

No records were broken during the game, but Sidney Lehman Catholic’s performance was certainly record-worthy. With this win, they continue to solidify their position as a top team in Ohio boys basketball.

