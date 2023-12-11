Over the last four games, South Webster has been on a roll with an average of 70 points per game. They have also been dominant on defense, only allowing an average of 48 points per game. This win marks their fourth consecutive victory, improving their overall record to 5-1.

There were no records broken in this game, but South Webster’s strong performance continues to solidify their position as a top team in the league. Latham Western, on the other hand, falls to 2-4 on the season.

South Webster’s offense was led by senior guard, John Smith, who scored 25 points in the game. Their defense was anchored by junior center, Jack Johnson, who had 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.

This game was a clear display of South Webster’s dominance on both ends of the court. They will look to continue their winning streak in their next game against Oak Hill.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Latham Western faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.