Springfield Kenton Ridge came out on top in a hard-fought Ohio boys basketball game against Plain City Jonathan Alder, with a final score of 49-46 on December 8th at Plain City Jonathan Alder High. The game was neck and neck throughout, with both teams battling for the lead. However, Springfield Kenton Ridge managed to pull ahead in the end, securing their victory.

The first period saw both teams trading baskets, with neither team able to gain a significant lead. The score was tied at 12-12 at the end of the period. In the second period, Springfield Kenton Ridge managed to gain a slight advantage, outscoring Plain City Jonathan Alder 14-12, giving them a 26-24 lead going into halftime.

The third period saw Plain City Jonathan Alder fighting back, with both teams exchanging the lead multiple times. However, Springfield Kenton Ridge managed to maintain a slim lead, ending the period with a score of 38-36. In the final period, both teams gave it their all, but Springfield Kenton Ridge ultimately came out on top with a final score of 49-46.

Over the last four games, we have seen both teams put up impressive performances, with Springfield Kenton Ridge holding a record of 3-1 and Plain City Jonathan Alder with a record of 2-2. Both teams have shown great determination and skill on the court, making for an exciting game.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Dublin Jerome and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Springfield Catholic Central on Dec. 1 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

