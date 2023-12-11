Over the last 4 games we’ve covered, Springfield Shawnee has consistently displayed their dominance on the court. With an impressive record of 4-0, the Braves have outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points per game. In this game against Springfield Northwestern, Springfield Shawnee’s offense was on fire, scoring 59 points and pulling away for a commanding victory.

The Braves wasted no time establishing their dominance, jumping out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter. They continued to dominate in the second quarter, extending their lead to 33-14 by halftime. Springfield Shawnee’s offense showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter, as they added another 16 points to their lead, making it 49-20 heading into the final quarter.

Despite a valiant effort from Springfield Northwestern in the fourth quarter, the Braves held on for a 10-7 scoring edge, securing their victory with a final score of 59-27. This win adds to Springfield Shawnee’s impressive record and further solidifies their position as a dominant force in Ohio high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Vandalia Butler and Springfield Northwestern took on Wooster Triway on Dec. 1 at Wooster Triway High School.

