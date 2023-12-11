The St. Bernard Roger Bacon football team dominated Cincinnati North College Hill in a 74-28 victory on Friday night.

In the first period, St. Bernard Roger Bacon came out strong, scoring 21 points and holding Cincinnati North College Hill to just 7 points. The second period saw more of the same, with St. Bernard Roger Bacon adding another 21 points while Cincinnati North College Hill managed to score 14 points. At halftime, the score was 42-21 in favor of St. Bernard Roger Bacon.

The third period was all St. Bernard Roger Bacon as they continued to dominate on both offense and defense. They added 21 more points to their lead, while Cincinnati North College Hill was held scoreless. In the final period, St. Bernard Roger Bacon sealed their victory with another 11 points, while Cincinnati North College Hill managed to score 7 points.

Over the last four games, St. Bernard Roger Bacon has been on a winning streak, outscoring their opponents by an average of 30 points per game. This impressive victory over Cincinnati North College Hill only adds to their impressive record.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon’s record-breaking performance was led by their star quarterback, who threw for 5 touchdowns and ran for 2 more. Their defense also played a crucial role, forcing several turnovers and shutting down Cincinnati North College Hill’s offense.

In the end, it was a dominant performance by St. Bernard Roger Bacon, showcasing their strength and skill on both sides

