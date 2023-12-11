St. Clairsville dominated the game, defeating Wellsburg Brooke with a final score of 82-71 in Ohio boys basketball on December 8th.

In the first period, St. Clairsville took control of the game, outscoring Wellsburg Brooke 25-16. They continued their strong performance in the second period, extending their lead to 46-31 at halftime.

Wellsburg Brooke fought back in the third period, scoring 24 points, but St. Clairsville maintained their lead with 27 points. In the final period, Wellsburg Brooke tried to close the gap, but St. Clairsville’s defense held strong, securing the 82-71 victory.

Over the last four games, St. Clairsville has shown their dominance, with an average score of 80 points per game. This win against Wellsburg Brooke adds to their impressive record, improving their season record to 6-2.

No records were broken in this game, but St. Clairsville’s consistent performance has put them in a strong position for the rest of the season. Wellsburg Brooke will have to regroup and bounce back from this tough loss as they continue their season.

