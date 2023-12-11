Sugarcreek Garaway dominated the court and emerged victorious with a final score of 56-46 against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The game started off with a bang as Sugarcreek Garaway took control in the first period, outscoring New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 17-9. In the second period, Sugarcreek Garaway continued to maintain their lead, adding 14 more points to their score while holding New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic to just 10 points.

As the third period began, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic tried to make a comeback, scoring 17 points compared to Sugarcreek Garaway’s 13. However, it was not enough to close the gap as Sugarcreek Garaway continued to dominate in the final period, scoring 12 points while holding New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic to just 10.

This win marks Sugarcreek Garaway’s fourth consecutive victory, with a record of 4-0 over the last four games. No records were broken in this game, but Sugarcreek Garaway’s strong performance solidifies their position as a top contender in Ohio boys basketball.

