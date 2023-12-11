Sunbury Big Walnut dominated the court, ultimately defeating Delaware Hayes with a final score of 72-45 in an Ohio girls basketball game on December 8th. The game was a display of Sunbury Big Walnut’s strength and skill, as they maintained control throughout each period.

In the first period, Sunbury Big Walnut set the tone for the game, taking an early lead and never looking back. They continued to dominate in the second period, extending their lead and leaving Delaware Hayes struggling to keep up.

The third period saw Sunbury Big Walnut continue to dominate, with their defense holding strong and their offense scoring consistently. Delaware Hayes fought hard, but could not close the gap.

In the final period, Sunbury Big Walnut sealed their victory with a strong performance, leaving no doubt about the outcome of the game. Their impressive win over Delaware Hayes adds to their already impressive record over the last four games.

No records were broken in this game, but Sunbury Big Walnut’s performance was record-worthy in itself. Their strong teamwork and skillful play led them to a decisive victory over Delaware Hayes.

Overall, Sunbury Big Walnut’s 72-45 win against Delaware Hayes was a testament to their strength and dominance on the court. They continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Ohio girls basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester.

