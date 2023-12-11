Tallulah Falls came out on top against Toccoa Stephens County in a close game with a final score of 35-33 on Dec. 8 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams putting up a strong fight in each period. In the first period, Tallulah Falls took an early lead, scoring 12 points to Toccoa Stephens County’s 9. However, Toccoa Stephens County fought back in the second period, scoring 11 points to Tallulah Falls’ 8, bringing the game to a tie at halftime with a score of 20-20.

The third period saw Tallulah Falls take control once again, outscoring Toccoa Stephens County 10-6. But Toccoa Stephens County wasn’t ready to give up, and they fought back hard in the fourth period, scoring 7 points to Tallulah Falls’ 5. However, it wasn’t enough as Tallulah Falls held on to their lead and won the game with a final score of 35-33.

Over the last four games, we’ve seen both teams put up impressive performances. Tallulah Falls has a record of 3-1, while Toccoa Stephens County has a record of 2-2. This game was a tough battle between two evenly matched teams, and both should be proud of their efforts.

