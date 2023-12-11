In a dominating performance, Thornville Sheridan defeated Byesville Meadowbrook 69-28 in an Ohio boys basketball game on Dec. 8. The win improves Thornville Sheridan’s record to 4-0 over the last four games we’ve covered.

Thornville Sheridan took control of the game from the start, outscoring Byesville Meadowbrook 19-5 in the first quarter. They continued to extend their lead in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 24-8. By halftime, Thornville Sheridan had a comfortable 43-13 lead.

The third quarter saw more of the same from Thornville Sheridan, as they outscored Byesville Meadowbrook 18-6. By the start of the fourth quarter, the game was all but over with Thornville Sheridan leading 61-19.

Despite a comeback effort from Byesville Meadowbrook in the final quarter, Thornville Sheridan maintained their lead and secured the 69-28 victory. This marks their fourth consecutive win, with an average margin of victory of 25 points.

No records were broken in this game, but Thornville Sheridan’s impressive performance solidifies their spot as a top contender in Ohio boys basketball. With a dominant win like this, they are sure to turn heads and make a statement in the rest of their season.

