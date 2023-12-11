In a fierce match-up on December 8th, Tiffin Calvert dominated Bascom Hopewell-Loudon with a final score of 38-24 in Ohio boys basketball. The Senecas took an early lead with a 14-6 advantage over the Chieftains in the first quarter. Their strong shooting continued in the second quarter, allowing them to pull ahead with a commanding 23-10 lead at halftime. However, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon showed determination and fought back in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 30-20. Despite their efforts, the Chieftains were unable to catch up in the final quarter as the Senecas held on with an 8-4 scoring edge. This victory marks Tiffin Calvert’s fourth consecutive win, as they have been on a hot streak in their last four games. No records were broken in this game, but the Senecas’ impressive performance on the court solidifies their position as a strong team in Ohio boys basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Arcadia and Tiffin Calvert took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

