Tipp City Tippecanoe dominated Troy in a 47-34 victory during their Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

The first period saw Tippecanoe take control of the game, outscoring Troy 12-6. They continued their strong performance in the second period, adding 14 more points to their lead and holding Troy to only 8 points.

In the third period, Troy started to fight back, scoring 12 points and narrowing the gap to 10 points. However, Tippecanoe responded with 11 points of their own, maintaining their lead.

The final period saw both teams play strong defense, with Tippecanoe ultimately coming out on top with a final score of 47-34.

Over the last four games, Tippecanoe has been on a winning streak, with this victory bringing their record to 4-0. Troy, on the other hand, has struggled in their last four games, with this loss bringing their record to 1-3.

No records were broken during this game, but Tippecanoe’s consistent performance has solidified their place as a top team in the league.

In the end, it was a dominant performance by Tippecanoe, who showed their strength on both offense and defense.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Troy faced off against Sidney and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Greenville on Dec. 1 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.