Toledo Christian dominated from the start, securing a 78-36 victory over Edon in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

The first period set the tone for the game, with Toledo Christian outscoring Edon 25-10. They continued their strong performance in the second period, adding 24 points to their lead and holding Edon to just 8 points.

In the third period, Toledo Christian maintained their lead, outscoring Edon 20-11. They sealed their victory in the fourth period, adding 9 points to their lead and limiting Edon to just 7 points.

Over the last four games, Toledo Christian has shown their dominance, with an average margin of victory of 25 points. Their strong offense and solid defense have helped them maintain a perfect record so far this season.

No records were broken in this game, but Toledo Christian’s impressive performance is certainly worth noting. They will look to continue their winning streak in their next game against a tough opponent.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker and Edon took on Paulding on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

