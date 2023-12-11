Toledo Start claimed a 43-35 victory over Toledo Rogers in a hard-fought Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec.. 8

The game was evenly matched throughout, with both teams putting up a strong fight until the very end.

Each period saw intense back-and-forth action, with neither team able to pull away for a significant lead.

However, Toledo Start managed to maintain a slight edge over Toledo Rogers, ultimately securing the win.

This marks Toledo Start’s fourth consecutive victory, bringing their overall record to 4-0.

Over the last four games, they have displayed impressive stats and solid performances, solidifying their position as a top team in the state.

No records were broken in this matchup, but both teams should be commended for their hard work and determination on the court.

Football fans in Ohio are surely excited to see what Toledo Start will bring to the table in their next game..

