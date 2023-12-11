The Upper Arlington girls basketball team dominated Hilliard Bradley in a 43-32 victory on December 8th. It was a close game throughout, but Upper Arlington pulled away in the end to secure the win. In the first period, Upper Arlington started off strong, outscoring Hilliard Bradley 12-8. The second period was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams scoring 10 points. Upper Arlington maintained their lead in the third period, scoring 9 points to Hilliard Bradley’s 8. In the final period, Upper Arlington sealed their victory with a strong offensive performance, scoring 12 points to Hilliard Bradley’s 6. This win marks Upper Arlington’s fourth consecutive victory, as they continue to dominate their opponents. No records were broken in this game, but Upper Arlington’s impressive performance solidifies their spot as a top contender in Ohio girls basketball. The team will look to continue their winning streak in their upcoming games.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Marysville and Upper Arlington took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 1 at Upper Arlington High School.

