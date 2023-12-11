Urbana dominated Bellefontaine with a final score of 62-37 in an Ohio boys high school basketball game on December 8. The Hillclimbers took an early lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Chieftains 16-7. By halftime, Urbana had extended their lead to 21-12. In the third quarter, both teams scored evenly, keeping the gap between them the same. However, in the final quarter, the Hillclimbers pulled away with a 26-10 scoring edge, securing their victory over Bellefontaine. Over the last four games, we have covered the stats and analysis of this matchup. No records were broken in this game. This was a dominant performance by Urbana, who showed their strength on both offense and defense. Football fans in Ohio will surely be talking about this impressive win for the Hillclimbers.

