Utica came out on top with a 56-35 victory over Zanesville in an intense Ohio girls basketball game on December 8th. The first quarter saw Zanesville take an early lead, but Utica fought back and ultimately dominated the rest of the game. In the second quarter, Utica outscored Zanesville 15-6, giving them a comfortable lead going into halftime. The third quarter saw Utica extend their lead even further, outscoring Zanesville 20-10. Zanesville tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late as Utica maintained their lead and secured the win. This game marks Utica’s fourth consecutive win, with their previous three games also resulting in victories. Utica’s strong performance on both offense and defense proved to be too much for Zanesville to handle. With this win, Utica continues to build momentum and solidify their position as a top team in Ohio girls basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Utica faced off against Mt Gilead and Zanesville took on New Concord John Glenn on Nov. 29 at Zanesville High School.

