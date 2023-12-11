Vandalia Butler dominated Greenville with a final score of 52-33 in an Ohio boys basketball game on Dec. 8. Throughout the game, Vandalia Butler showed their strength and skill, outscoring Greenville in every period.

In the first period, Vandalia Butler took an early lead, scoring 12 points while holding Greenville to only 6 points. They continued to dominate in the second period, scoring another 12 points and limiting Greenville to only 8 points.

In the third period, Vandalia Butler maintained their lead with 15 points, while Greenville struggled to catch up with only 9 points. The final period saw Vandalia Butler seal their victory with 13 points, while Greenville managed to score 10 points.

Over the last four games, Vandalia Butler has consistently displayed their strength and skill, earning them this impressive win against Greenville. With this victory, Vandalia Butler adds another win to their record, while Greenville will have to regroup and come back stronger in their next game.

There is no doubt that Vandalia Butler’s performance in this game will go down in the record books, showcasing their dominance on the court. This win is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and it’s clear that Vandalia Butler is a force to be reckoned with in Ohio boys basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Vandalia Butler faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Greenville took on Arcanum on Dec. 2 at Greenville High School.

