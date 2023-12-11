Vandalia Butler emerged victorious over Greenville with a final score of 36-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 8th.

The game started off with a close first quarter, as both teams fought for the lead. However, Vandalia Butler pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Greenville by 6 points and ending the first half with a score of 19-13.

In the third quarter, Vandalia Butler continued to dominate, widening their lead to 10 points. Greenville fought back in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Vandalia Butler’s strong defense. The game ended with a final score of 36-24, with Vandalia Butler securing the win.

Over the last four games, we’ve seen impressive performances from Vandalia Butler, with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss. Greenville, on the other hand, has had a tough season with a record of 1 win and 3 losses.

No records were broken in this game, but Vandalia Butler’s consistent scoring and strong defense proved to be the key to their victory. Congratulations to Vandalia Butler on their well-deserved win.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Vandalia Butler faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville took on Sidney on Nov. 29 at Greenville High School.

