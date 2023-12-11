Vienna Mathews dominated Southington Chalker with a final score of 61-40 in their Ohio boys high school basketball game on December 8. The game was evenly matched in the first quarter, with both teams scoring 12 points. However, Vienna Mathews pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Southington Chalker 17-9. They continued their momentum in the third quarter, scoring 16 points while holding Southington Chalker to just 7 points. In the final quarter, Vienna Mathews sealed their victory with another 16 points, while Southington Chalker managed to score 12 points. Over the last four games, Vienna Mathews has been on a winning streak, with this game marking their fourth consecutive win. No records were broken in this game, but Vienna Mathews’ strong performance proves that they are a team to watch out for in the upcoming season. American football fans in Ohio will surely be keeping an eye on Vienna Mathews after this impressive win.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.