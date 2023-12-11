Warren G. Harding dominated Canton Central Catholic in a 58-45 victory on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The game started off strong for Warren G. Harding, as they outscored Canton Central Catholic 17-10 in the first period. They continued to dominate in the second period, extending their lead to 33-20 at halftime.

In the third period, Canton Central Catholic fought back, scoring 17 points to Warren G. Harding’s 14. However, it wasn’t enough to close the gap as Warren G. Harding maintained their lead going into the final period.

The fourth period saw both teams scoring evenly, with Warren G. Harding ultimately coming out on top with a final score of 58-45.

Over the last four games, Warren G. Harding has shown impressive performance, with this win marking their fourth consecutive victory. This win also brings their overall record to 6-2 for the season.

No records were broken in this game, but Warren G. Harding’s consistent performance over the last four games is a promising sign for the team’s future success.

In the end, Warren G. Harding’s strong offense and defense proved too much for Canton Central Catholic, securing them a well-deserved win.

