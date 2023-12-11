Warren Howland narrowly defeated Leavittsburg LaBrae 63-61 in an intense Ohio boys basketball game on Dec. 8. The victory was a hard-fought one for Warren Howland, who managed to secure the win in the final minutes of the game.

The first period saw both teams evenly matched, with Warren Howland and Leavittsburg LaBrae trading baskets back and forth. However, Warren Howland managed to take a slight lead going into the second period with a score of 17-14.

The second period saw Warren Howland extend their lead, outscoring Leavittsburg LaBrae 18-12. This gave them a comfortable lead going into halftime with a score of 35-26.

In the third period, Leavittsburg LaBrae fought back, narrowing the gap between the two teams. They managed to outscore Warren Howland 18-14, bringing the score to 49-44.

The final period was a nail-biter, with both teams giving it their all. Leavittsburg LaBrae managed to tie the game up at 61-61 with just a few minutes left on the clock. However, Warren Howland pulled through in the end, scoring the final points and securing the victory with a final score of 63-61.

