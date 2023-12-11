The Warren John F. Kennedy football team dominated Lowellville in a 68-27 victory. The game was controlled by Warren JFK from the start, with Lowellville struggling to keep up. In the first quarter, Warren JFK took a commanding lead with a score of 28-7. The second quarter saw Warren JFK continue their dominance, adding another 21 points to their total. By halftime, the score was 49-7 in favor of Warren JFK.

In the third quarter, Lowellville showed some fight, scoring 13 points. However, Warren JFK responded with 14 points of their own, maintaining a comfortable lead. In the final quarter, Warren JFK added another 5 touchdowns, while Lowellville managed to score one more touchdown. The game ended with a final score of 68-27 in favor of Warren JFK.

Over the last four games, Warren JFK has been on a roll, outscoring their opponents by a total of 212-54. This victory extends their winning streak to four games. No records were broken in this game, but Warren JFK’s dominant performance is worth noting. Lowellville, on the other hand, has now lost their last three games.

In summary, it was a one-sided affair as Warren JFK easily defeated Lowellville with a score of 68-27. Warren JFK’s offense was firing on all cylinders, while Lowellville struggled to keep up. This victory solidifies Warren JFK’s position as a top contender in their division.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic and Lowellville took on Columbiana Crestview on Dec. 1 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

