Washington Court House Washington destroyed Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 79-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8. The game was never close as Washington’s offense proved to be too much for St. Thomas Aquinas to handle. Washington Court House Washington dominated each period, outscoring St. Thomas Aquinas 21-8 in the first, 24-6 in the second, 19-10 in the third, and 15-8 in the fourth.

Over the last four games, Washington Court House Washington has been on a roll, with an average margin of victory of 25 points. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring over 75 points in each of those games.

In this game, Washington Court House Washington set a new school record for most points scored in a game with 79. Their previous record was 76 points. St. Thomas Aquinas struggled to keep up with Washington’s pace, and their defense was unable to stop Washington’s offense.

Washington Court House Washington’s dominant performance solidifies their spot as one of the top teams in the state. They will look to continue their winning streak in their next game.

