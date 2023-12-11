Over the last four games, Waverly has been on a hot streak, with a record of 3-1. In their previous three games, they have dominated their opponents with an average score of 72-49. However, their latest victory against Beaver Eastern proved to be a tougher battle.

Waverly started off strong, taking a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. They continued to hold onto their lead, ending the first half with a score of 33-25.

In the third quarter, Beaver Eastern fought back, but Waverly managed to maintain their lead with a score of 45-36.

The fourth quarter proved to be a close one, with both teams battling it out until the very end. In the end, Waverly came out on top with a final score of 63-52.

This win brings Waverly’s record to 4-1, with their only loss coming in their previous game against Greenfield McClain. Congratulations to Waverly on their hard-fought victory!

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon and Waverly took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 1 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

