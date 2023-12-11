Waynesville narrowly defeated Middletown Madison with a final score of 51-43 in an intense Ohio boys basketball game at Waynesville High on December 8th.

The first period started off with a close battle between the two teams, with Waynesville leading by just two points at the end of the quarter. In the second period, Waynesville’s offense picked up momentum and they extended their lead to 10 points going into halftime.

Middletown Madison fought back in the third period, closing the gap to just four points. However, Waynesville’s defense held strong in the final period, limiting Middletown Madison’s scoring opportunities and securing the win.

Over the last four games, we’ve covered the stats and analysis of Waynesville and Middletown Madison’s performances. Waynesville’s victory over Middletown Madison marks their third consecutive win, while Middletown Madison has now lost their last two games.

No records were broken in this game, but both teams put up a strong fight until the very end. Waynesville’s defense proved to be the deciding factor in their narrow victory over Middletown Madison.

This Ohio boys basketball game was a thrilling and competitive matchup, showcasing the talent and determination of both teams.

Recently on Dec. 1, Middletown Madison squared off with Miamisburg Dayton Christian in a basketball game.

