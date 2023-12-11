Wellsville dominated Racine Southern with a final score of 62-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 8th.

The first period saw Wellsville take an early lead, outscoring Racine Southern 18-12. In the second period, Racine Southern fought back, but Wellsville maintained their lead with a score of 35-26 going into halftime.

In the third period, Wellsville continued to control the game, extending their lead to 51-36. Despite a strong effort from Racine Southern in the fourth period, Wellsville’s lead proved to be insurmountable, resulting in a final score of 62-46.

Over the last four games, Wellsville has shown their dominance on the court, with an average margin of victory of 15 points. This win adds to their impressive record of 5-1.

No records were broken in this game, but Wellsville’s consistent performance is certainly something to take note of. With this victory, they continue to establish themselves as a strong contender in their conference.

In the end, it was a tough loss for Racine Southern, but Wellsville’s strong performance could not be denied. They will look to carry this momentum into their next game and continue their winning streak.

