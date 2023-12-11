In a dominating performance, West Chester Lakota West secured a 60-23 victory over Cincinnati Colerain in Ohio boys high school basketball on Dec. 8. The Firebirds took control early, outscoring the Cardinals 16-5 in the first quarter. They continued their dominance in the second quarter, extending their lead to 31-13 by halftime. In the third quarter, West Chester Lakota West continued to pour on the points, increasing their lead to 52-18. The Firebirds finished the game strong, outscoring Colerain 8-5 in the final quarter. Over the last four games, West Chester Lakota West has been on a hot streak, with this win marking their fourth consecutive victory. No records were set in this game, but the Firebirds’ impressive performance has solidified their place as a top team in the state.

