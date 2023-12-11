West Liberty-Salem dominated Mechanicsburg with a final score of 62-37 in their Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8. The game started off with a close first quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points. However, West Liberty-Salem pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Mechanicsburg 19-7. They continued their strong performance in the second half, scoring 29 points in the third quarter and 20 points in the fourth quarter. Mechanicsburg was unable to keep up, only scoring 16 points in the second half. This win marks West Liberty-Salem’s fourth consecutive victory, with their previous three games ending in scores of 58-42, 71-59, and 64-49. The team’s impressive offensive display also sets a new record for their highest scoring game this season. With this win, West Liberty-Salem improves their overall record to 4-1, while Mechanicsburg falls to 2-3. This game serves as a reminder of West Liberty-Salem’s dominant presence in the league this season.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mechanicsburg faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and West Liberty-Salem took on Urbana on Dec. 1 at Urbana High School.

