In their last game, West Unity Hilltop High School dominated with a final score of 43-35 against Stryker.

They started strong in the first quarter, outscoring Stryker 12-5.

In the second quarter, Stryker fought back and narrowed the gap, but West Unity Hilltop High School still maintained the lead with a score of 23-18 at halftime.

The third quarter saw a back and forth battle, with both teams scoring 9 points.

In the final quarter, West Unity Hilltop High School pulled away and secured the win with a score of 43-35.

This marks their third win in the last four games, with their only loss coming in a close game against Edon High School.

The team’s strong offense and solid defense have led to their recent success.

West Unity Hilltop High School will look to continue their winning streak in their next game against Montpelier High School.

