Westerville Central took down Pickerington North 53-44 in a hard-fought Ohio boys high school basketball game on December 8th.

The game started off with a close first quarter, with Westerville Central holding a narrow 16-14 lead. However, they were able to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Pickerington North 17-9 to take a 33-23 lead into halftime.

Pickerington North fought back in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to just four points. But Westerville Central’s offense was too strong, as they extended their lead to 44-34 heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Pickerington North made a valiant effort to come back, but Westerville Central’s defense held strong and they were able to secure the 53-44 victory.

Over their last four games, Westerville Central has been dominant, outscoring their opponents by an average of 15 points per game. This win puts them at a record of 5-1 for the season.

No records were broken in this game, but Westerville Central’s impressive performance continues to solidify them as a top team in the state.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Westerville Central faced off against Thomas Worthington and Pickerington North took on Akron Buchtel on Dec. 2 at Akron Buchtel High School.

