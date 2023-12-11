Westerville Genoa Christian dominated Westerville Northside Christian in a 56-21 victory during an Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

In the first period, Westerville Genoa Christian took an early lead with a score of 15-4. They continued to extend their lead in the second period, outscoring Westerville Northside Christian 14-6. At halftime, the score was 29-10 in favor of Westerville Genoa Christian.

The third period saw Westerville Genoa Christian maintain their dominance, scoring 18 points while holding Westerville Northside Christian to just 5 points. In the final period, Westerville Genoa Christian sealed their victory with 9 more points, bringing the final score to 56-21.

Over the last four games, Westerville Genoa Christian has been on a winning streak, with an average margin of victory of 20 points. This win improves their overall record to 5-2.

No records were broken during this game, but Westerville Genoa Christian’s strong performance is a testament to their skill and determination on the court.

In the end, Westerville Genoa Christian’s impressive display of teamwork and skill led to their well-deserved victory over Westerville Northside Christian.

Recently on Dec. 2, Westerville Genoa Christian squared off with Newark Licking Valley in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.