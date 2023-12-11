Westerville North dominated Columbus Franklin Heights in a 52-30 victory in Ohio girls high school basketball action on Dec. 8. The game was never in doubt as North controlled the scoreboard from start to finish.

The first period set the tone for the rest of the game as North jumped out to a 16-6 lead. They continued to extend their lead in the second period, outscoring Franklin Heights 15-8 to head into halftime with a commanding 31-14 lead.

In the second half, North’s offense showed no signs of slowing down as they added 21 more points in the third period. Franklin Heights tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but North’s defense held strong to secure the 52-30 victory.

Over the last four games, North has been on a dominant run, outscoring their opponents by an average of 25 points per game. This victory adds to their impressive record, which now stands at 6-1.

No records were broken in this game, but North’s consistent and impressive performances over the last four games have solidified their position as a top team in the state.

