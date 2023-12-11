Westerville North dominated from start to finish, easily defeating Columbus Franklin Heights 84-25 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The first period set the tone for the rest of the game, with Westerville North taking a commanding 28-6 lead. They continued to pour on the points in the second period, outscoring Columbus Franklin Heights 23-8 to extend their lead to 51-14 at halftime.

In the third period, Westerville North showed no signs of slowing down, adding 22 more points to their total while holding Columbus Franklin Heights to just 6 points. The final period saw more of the same, with Westerville North outscoring their opponents 11-5 to secure the 84-25 victory.

Over the last four games, Westerville North has been on a hot streak, averaging over 80 points per game. Their strong offense and stifling defense have led them to four consecutive wins.

No records were broken in this game, but Westerville North’s dominant performance certainly left an impression on their opponents. Columbus Franklin Heights will have to regroup and come back stronger in their next matchup.

In the end, it was a clear and decisive victory for Westerville North, who showed why they are a force to be reckoned with in Ohio boys basketball.

Recently on Dec. 1, Westerville North squared off with Columbus Linden-Mckinley in a basketball game.

