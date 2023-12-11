Westerville South dominated Dublin Scioto with a final score of 76-64 in a thrilling Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8. The game was closely contested, with both teams fighting for the lead throughout all four quarters.

In the first period, Westerville South came out strong, scoring 20 points and holding Dublin Scioto to just 14. However, Dublin Scioto fought back in the second period, outscoring Westerville South 19-12 and tying the game at halftime.

The third period saw a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with Westerville South edging out Dublin Scioto by just one point. But in the final period, Westerville South pulled away, scoring 23 points and securing the victory.

Over the last four games, Westerville South has been on a hot streak, winning all four games and averaging over 70 points per game. This win against Dublin Scioto further solidifies their spot as one of the top teams in the state.

No records were broken in this game, but both teams put up an impressive fight. Westerville South’s strong offensive performance and solid defense ultimately led them to victory over Dublin Scioto.

