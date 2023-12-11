Westerville South narrowly defeated Dublin Scioto with a final score of 60-51 in an intense Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 8 at Dublin Scioto High. The game was a close battle from start to finish, with both teams putting up a strong fight.

In the first period, Westerville South took an early lead, outscoring Dublin Scioto 15-12. However, Dublin Scioto fought back in the second period, tying the score at 26-26 going into halftime.

The third period was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading baskets and playing tough defense. Westerville South managed to take a slight lead, outscoring Dublin Scioto 18-16.

In the final period, both teams gave it their all, but Westerville South proved to be too much for Dublin Scioto. They extended their lead and ultimately sealed the win with a final score of 60-51.

Over the last four games, both teams have shown impressive performances, with Westerville South coming out on top in three of them. This win marks their fourth consecutive victory.

No records were broken in this game, but both teams should be proud of their efforts on the court. Westerville South’s strong offense and tenacious defense proved to be the deciding factor in this close game.

In the end, Westerville South’s narrow win over Dublin Scioto was a testament to their determination and skill on the basketball court. Both teams put up

In recent action on Nov. 28, Dublin Scioto faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

