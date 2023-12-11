Windham and Warren Lordstown faced off in a highly anticipated Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8. After a close and intense battle, Windham emerged victorious with a final score of 69-64.

The first period saw both teams trading baskets, with Windham taking a slight lead of 19-17. In the second period, Windham’s offense exploded, outscoring Warren Lordstown 26-14 to take a commanding 45-31 lead at halftime.

The third period saw a resurgence from Warren Lordstown, as they closed the gap to 55-49. However, Windham’s defense held strong in the final period, securing the win with a final score of 69-64.

Over the last four games, Windham has shown impressive performances, with this win marking their fourth consecutive victory. This victory also marks their first win against Warren Lordstown this season.

Both teams put up a tough fight, but Windham’s determination and strong performance led them to victory. With this win, Windham moves up in the rankings and solidifies their place as a top team in the league.

