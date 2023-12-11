In a close match on December 8th, Wintersville Indian Creek defeated Martins Ferry in Ohio girls basketball with a final score of 54-50.

Over the last four games that we’ve covered, Martins Ferry High School has recorded one win, three losses, and no draws. This puts their overall record at 1-3 for the past four games.

The average number of points scored by Martins Ferry High School in the last four games is 8.5. This shows that their offense has struggled to put up points in recent games.

On the other hand, the average number of points scored against Martins Ferry High School in the last four games is 10.0. This suggests that their defense has also been struggling to stop their opponents from scoring.

No records were broken in this game, but it was a hard-fought battle between the two teams. Wintersville Indian Creek came out on top, but Martins Ferry High School put up a good fight until the very end.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Martins Ferry faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 2 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.