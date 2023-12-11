Wintersville Jefferson Christian dominated the game from start to finish, securing a convincing 53-31 win against Beallsville at Beallsville High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first period set the tone for the rest of the game, with Wintersville Jefferson Christian taking an early lead and never looking back. They outscored Beallsville 15-6 in the first quarter.

In the second period, Beallsville tried to mount a comeback, but Wintersville Jefferson Christian’s strong defense held them to just 8 points while adding 13 more to their own score.

The third period saw Wintersville Jefferson Christian extend their lead even further, outscoring Beallsville 13-8.

In the final period, Wintersville Jefferson Christian sealed the victory with another dominant performance, outscoring Beallsville 12-9.

Over the last four games, Wintersville Jefferson Christian has been on a winning streak, with this victory marking their fourth consecutive win.

No records were broken in this game, but Wintersville Jefferson Christian’s strong performance solidifies their spot as a top team in the league.

In summary, Wintersville Jefferson Christian’s impressive display of skill and teamwork led them to a comfortable 53-31 victory over Beallsville in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Beallsville faced off against Bridgeport and Wintersville Jefferson Christian took on Beaver Falls Beaver County Christian on Nov. 28 at Beaver Falls Beaver County Christian School.

